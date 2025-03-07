Watchdog ends Buckinghamshire Fire and Service scrutiny programme after key improvements

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service is no longer facing extra scrutiny, as it continues to make progress following a damning report released in late 2023.

Today, His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) has confirmed the service is no longer subject to an enhanced level of monitoring from independent inspectors.

Extra measures were brought in to examine the service’s performance after a report released in 2023.

All fire services are monitoring by HMICFRS, but if concerns are raised with how the service is performing it can be put under an enhanced programmed called in Engage. This happened to the service covering Milton Keynes and Buckinghamshire in November 2023.

Engage monitoring has been removed after the HMICFRS found that the service had improved its ability to prioritise risk. A new document from the watchdog has outlined how the service is better at prioritising buildings most at risk of fire for a fire safety audit.

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has also improved its equality, diversity and inclusion policy, according to HMICFRS. The report states that this has a positive effect on the service’s culture and working environment. The report states: “It has recruited a people and culture officer and a director of people and organisational development. There has been an increase in the diversity of its latest firefighter recruitment.”

HMICFRS no longer classifies these as areas of concern and has noted how the service has implemented its recommendations.

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service says that the improvements show its unwavering commitment to community safety.

Chief fire officer, Louise Harrison, said: “I am very proud of this service and this recognition from HMICFRS is a testament to the dedication, professionalism, and hard work of every single person in our organisation.

“Everyone has played a vital role in focusing our collective efforts to address, at pace, our CFCs and ensuring that these improvements are sustained and embedded. Together, we have worked to protect and safeguard people and places, ensuring that our service is stronger, safer, and more effective than ever before.

"We have embraced change, strengthened our processes, and demonstrated our commitment to being a modern and agile Fire and Rescue Service that puts our communities first. I would also like to sincerely thank our partners and critical friends whose insight, challenge, and support have been invaluable in shaping our approach and driving these improvements forward.

“Our journey does not stop here. While this is a moment to celebrate, we remain committed to continuous improvement so that we can provide the very best service to the people of Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes, now and in the future.”

HM Inspector Roy Wilsher, who signed off the five-page document ending the Engage project, said: “I am pleased with the progress that Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has made so far. Whilst there is still more to do, I have recommended removing the service from our enhanced level of monitoring, known as Engage, and return it to routine monitoring.

“I am reassured by the plans Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has in place to continue making improvements. This decision is supported by the fact we have been able to close its causes of concern.”