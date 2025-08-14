As the UK tech industry continues to boom, cities are fighting to attract the most innovative minds and businesses across the country and Milton Keynes is among them.

Some areas are becoming hot spots for those pursuing a career in the field, by providing benefits like networking events and comfortable remote working spaces.

But which cities are the best places to excel in your tech career and where does Milton Keynes rank?

A brand new study by software providers at DSTGAMING has ranked 61 UK cities based on the opportunities they provide for those working in the tech field.

The study is based on four key factors which were weighted to their overall impact in increasing tech job prospects. In order of their importance, the factors are: tech job demand, average salary, share of remote workers, and the number of tech events.

The results are scaled from 0 to 100, with 100 representing the best performance across each category.

Milton Keynes is awarded 12th place with a total score of 40.07, standing out for its 2.50% tech job demand (10th overall) and a solid average tech salary of £2,756.44 (also 10th overall).

The city hosts a reasonable amount of tech events a year giving talent valuable networking opportunities. The area's surprisingly low remote work rate (46th overall) points to a stronger office based work culture compared to other tech hubs.

Highest and lowest rating cities:

Meanwhile, Cambridge leads the way with a total score of 70.21, topping the charts for tech job demand and ranking 4th for salary at £3,139.99. Oxford follows in second with a high job demand rate and 34% remote work rate (4th overall). Lichfield takes third with a score of 53.43, while London sits in fourth, offering the UK’s highest salary at £3,770.47 and ranking 9th for job demand. Other cities ranking highly were Nottingham, Edinburgh, Preston, Leeds, Belfast and Manchester. Preston had the highest remote working rate at 46%.

Cities like Perth, Durham, Wakefield, Doncaster, Sunderland, and Plymouth ranked poorly, lagging behind in terms of tech job demand, salary offerings, tech events, and remote work opportunities.