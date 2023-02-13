Will Queen Consort Camilla be too poorly to come to Milton Keynes on Thursday?

King Charles may be making his trip to Milton Keynes alone this week after his Queen Consort Camilla has been diagnosed with an illlness.

Camilla was today forced to postpone a visit to the West Midlands tomorrow (Tuesday) on the advice of Her Majesty’s doctor.

Buckingham Palace not given details of the nature of the illness but described it as "seasonal".

Their officials say the Queen Consort has more engagements planned for later this week and it is hoped to be feeling well enough to undertake them.

Camilla was set to visit Birmingham tomorrow to celebrate the centenary of Elmhurst Ballet School in Edgbaston. She also planned to visit the Southwater One Library in Telford to thank staff and representatives from outreach and voluntary groups for their contribution to the community.

Anna Turner, Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, told the BBC: "Sadly the visit has been delayed because Her Majesty’s doctor has advised against making any visits tomorrow due to illness.

"Although disappointing, we wouldn't want her to make a visit when she was under the weather."

King Charles and Camilla are due to come to Milton Keynes on Thursday afternoon to celebrate our new status as a city, awarded as part of the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

They are scheduled to meet MK charity leaders and volunteers – as well as to learn all about our famous delivery robots.

