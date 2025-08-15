World record was set at Reggae Land 2025 in Milton Keynes and over 95,000 were there to see it

A world record was among the highlights of this year's edition of Reggae Land, which attracted more than 95,000 people to the Milton Keynes Bowl over the course of the two days of the festival

More than 95,000 people enjoyed a celebration of reggae music, culture and community at the Milton Keynes Bowl over the weekend of August 2 and 3.

Among the highlights of the event was the setting of a new world record for the largest rum punch ever made, which saw a 1,000 litre Caribbean cocktail created through a partnership with Duppy Share, a Caribbean rum brand.

On the stage performances came from artists including Chronixx, who surprised fans by debuting material from his new album Exile.

Capleton and Mavado also performed, with the latter’s set featuring an appearance from UK rap legend Chip.

Other performances came from Dexta Daps, Gyptian, YG Marley, Spragga Benz, Alpha Blondy and Israel Vibration, each bringing their own energy, drawing large audiences and giving the crowd the opportunity to singalong.

The 2026 edition of Reggae Land is scheduled for Milton Keynes Bowl on August 1 and 2, with early bird, first, second and third release, and all VIP tickets already sold out.

A limited number of fourth release tickets remain.

