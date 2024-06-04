Young man who overcame personal difficulties is named Student of the Year at Milton Keynes College

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Graphic Design student, Nashe Mataya has been named Milton Keynes College Group’s Student of the Year for 2024.

Nashe won the overall award and also the Creative & Digital Arts category.

The Students of the Year Award recognises learners who have achieved in their studies, with twenty categories covering the College Group’s Further Education provision, adult learning, inclusive learning, ESOL, the South Central Institute of Technology (SCIoT) in Bletchley and its prison education services.

“I’m shocked but also blessed to win this award,” Nashe said at the awards night, which was held at the Silverstone Grand Prix circuit.

Nashe Mataya is MK College Student of the Year 2024

Nashe praised his mum, who he said, “is the strongest woman I know and has always pushed me to go as far as I can.”

He was singled out by the judges, not just for his hard work and talent, but also for the maturity he showed when struggling with personal difficulties halfway through his course.

“Nashe took the brave but really sensible decision to take some time away from his course, only coming back when he felt stronger and more able to cope with the rigours of his studies,” said Sally Alexander, CEO and Principal of Milton Keynes College Group.

“He came back stronger and has produced some wonderful work, as well as helping other students as a surrogate tutor, which shows what a level-headed and kind young man he is.”

Nashe is preparing to continue his studies with a Graphic Design degree at Northampton University, but admits he will be sad to leave the College.

“I’m gutted to be leaving,” he said. “I’ve met so many cool people here and I’ll always remember my time at the College with great fondness. I want to thank my teachers for everything they’ve done for me. You get so much support here, and I know I wouldn’t have achieved this without their kindness and help.”