Police release CCTV images following Bletchley burglary

Police in Milton Keynes have released CCTV images of a man who may have vital information in connection with a burglary in Bletchley

At around 9pm on Thursday, March 8, a man was seen trying to force entry to a business premises on Watling Street, Bletchley.

Do you recognise this man?

The same man was then seen to force entry to a communal block of flats on the same street and gained entry to a ground floor flat.

He was challenged in the flat and left without taking anything.

Investigating officer David Graham said: “I am releasing these images as I believe this man may be able to provide vital information that could assist with this investigation. If anyone recognises this man or if this is you, please get in touch."

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference '43180071978', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

