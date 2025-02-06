The Labour leader of MK City Council has said he is “disappointed” with his own government for refusing a merger with Bedford and Luton.

Under the government’s new devolution scheme, which will see local councils combine to become much larger mayoral authorities, Milton Keynes had put forward a suggested pairing with the two Bedfordshire towns.

Surprisingly to some, it had shunned neighbouring Northamptonshire and the chance to become part of a devolved South Midlands deal.

Each strategic mayoral authority would have greatly enhanced powers and funding from national government to make collective decisions on issues such as economic growth, transport, housing, skills and employment. One elected mayor would be at the helm of major decisions.

MK City Council leader Pete Marland considered the Bedfordshire, Luton, Milton Keynes (BLMK) merger would give the city the best opportunies,in all these respects.

However, this week the government has knocked back his bid in its first round of devolution announcements.

Pete said: “It is very disappointing that the government has decided not to take forward BLMK as part of the Priority Programme for devolution at this time.”

"We understand that the region has a complicated geography with a lot of uncertainty, with government required to ensure that no area is left without the potential for devolution. However, the BLMK footprint is the only combination of local authorities on which Milton Keynes expressed an interest or is willing to consider at present, and given recent announcements regarding the re-emergence of the Oxford to Cambridge Corridor and the pressing need for economic growth we believe not progressing with a BLMK Mayoral Strategic Authority as quickly as possible is a missed opportunity.”

He added: “We remain committed to the potential that devolution brings and working with partners to move decision-making out of Westminster and closer to local people. We still feel that BLMK is the right economic, health and social geography.

"We understand that other issues mean it may be some time before a wider national picture is understood, but we will continue to work with the government to promote the benefits of a BLMK model and pressing for inclusion on that basis as quickly as possible because it is best for our city, region and national economy.”

Meanwhile, Pete has joined with Chris Curtis (MP for Milton Keynes North), Emily Darlington (MP for Milton Keynes Central), plus other MPs and leaders from Bedford qnd Luton to write a joint letter to the government, urging it to think again.

The letter states:’We strongly believe that the establishment of a BLMK Mayoral Strategic Authority is still urgently needed.

‘We remain fully committed to working with the government to realise the potential of devolution.

“BLMK is the right economic, health, and social geography for devolution, and we urge the government to reconsider our inclusion as soon as possible.’

It adds: ‘The council Leaders and MPs remain committed to working with the government and local stakeholders to push for devolution, ensuring that BLMK has the powers and resources necessary to drive economic growth and improve public services for local communities.’