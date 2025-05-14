Meet the new Mayor of Milton Keynes - the councillor who switched from Tory to Labour and works for an MP

The council’s choice of new Mayor has been slammed as “grossly disrespectful’ by a city Alderman.

Alderman Andrew Geary, a Conservative councillor for many years and former MK Council leader, says he is angry and disappointed that Labour’s Cllr James Lancaster has been given the mayoralty.

Cllr Lancaster was announced this week as the city’s new mayor for 2025/6 and is due to be inaugurated shortly.

He spent four years as a Conservative councillor for Tattenhoe ward before re-elected in May 2023. But just seven weeks later he crossed the floor to Labour, with Tories claiming there were “discussions” about the U-turn would lead to him becoming Mayor more quickly.

He defended his decision at the time, stating: “The past few years have shown only that the Conservatives are the party of chaos. Inflation is soaring. Mortgage prices are rocketing. The cost of living crisis, the flames of which were fanned by Liz Truss’ mini-budget, has only worsened

But Alderman Geary claims the move was “politics of convenience, not of conviction” and slammed it as complete abuse of the system.”

The office of Mayor is seen as a politically neutral one, with the mayor having be impartial at council meetings and at civic functions. It is even customary for the mayor to sit outside of their political group and not to attend any political meetings.

However, Cllr Lancaster is currently employed by the office of Chris Curtis, Labour MP for Milton Keynes North, as a constituency researcher, says Alderman Geary.

“It is of great sadness to me that one of the greatest and most respected offices in the borough is being treated in this manner,” he said.

“Cllr Lancaster has shown that by changing his party colours simply to accede to the mayoral seat more quickly that he is both desperate and unprincipled. He is also bringing the office into disrepute by being a political person in his day job whilst carrying a politically neutral office in his council role.”

Cllr Lancaster receives £11,500 basic allowance as a councillor and will receive a further £10,000 special responsibility allowance if elected mayor.

“Whilst his earnings for his political post are not on public record it is usual for such a post to command a salary in the region of £21,000 - £24000 depending on experience,” said Alderman Geary.

He concluded: “The office of the mayoralty is being grossly disrespected.”

The Citizen contacted the council leader, Labour’s Pete Marland, for comments about the Alderman’s statment.

Pete said: “Cllr Lancaster has been a strong and well regarded local ward councillor for a number of years. I can understand why Andrew is so clearly bitter about losing such an effective local champion but, in reality, James felt that the Conservatives no longer put the community at the heart of their politics and, like the electorate, decided to leave them.

“I have no doubt that Cllr Lancaster will bring the passion he has for the community to the role of Mayor over the next year and serve the city well.

“He will continue to uphold the tradition that the Mayor is first citizen of our city in all his official engagements. He is employed two days a week by one of our local Members of Parliament in a role that is there to support constituents and local community groups. It is not a party political role and Members of Parliament are not allowed to use the public funding they receive to employ political staff.

In fact, I think all parties have, or have had, councillors who have been employed by MPs - including the Tories."

He added: “It’s quite a sad day that someone like Andrew, who I respect a lot for his service to the city, would seem to hold such a grudge and urge him to judge James on how he fulfils the role, not on past enmity.”