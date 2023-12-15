Councillor funds Christmas fundraiser for Milton Keynes Hospital Charity project

“This is such an important appeal that will make a huge difference to local people’s lives”

A councillor has used her part of her budget to fund a charity appeal linked to Milton Keynes Hospital.

Councillor Marie Bradburn used a portion of her ward grant on hiring a local venue for Milton Keynes Hospital Charity’s festive fundraiser.

Milton Keynes Hospital Charity is hosting a Christmas Quiz night to raise more funds for a Radiotherapy Wellbeing Hub at the hospital site. The festive quiz is taking place tonight (15 December).

Costing £500,000, the charity hopes to create a new centre which will offer a safe and peaceful haven for anyone undergoing cancer treatment in Milton Keynes. Currently, it is planned to open next year, and will stop local residents having to travel to Oxford for essential treatment.

This project has involved the charity, Milton Keynes City Council and Milton Keynes University Hospital Foundation Trust for several years, and in January, the authority £5.7m for the new radiotherapy unit.

Councillor Bradburn, who represents Bradwell, said: “This is such an important appeal that will make a huge difference to local people’s lives, it will help patients undergoing cancer treatment and their families access much needed wellbeing support closer to home. I am pleased the contribution has helped the charity to fundraise for their Wellbeing Hub Appeal, and I’m looking forward to more local fundraising events in the future.”

The Christmas Quiz Night starts at 7:30pm at Bradwell Village Memorial Hall. Entrants can find more details on the charity’s website here and information on how to contribute to the appeal can also be found online.