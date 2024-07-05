General Election 2024: Second Tory MP loses seat to Labour in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The city’s two Conservative MPs have lost their seats within minutes of each other as part of Labour’s landslide victory.

Labour’s Chris Curtis romped home with a 5,430 majority in MK North, toppling Tory Ben Everitt.

Minutes previously, Ben’s colleague Iain Stewart was also beaten by Labour in the new Buckingham and Bletchley constituency.

And shortly afterwards, there was a third victory for Labour as Emily Darlington won MK Central.

Mllton Keynes Tory MPs Iain Stewart and Ben Everitt have both lost their seats to Labour

This means, for the first time in history, Milton Keynes will have a trio of Labour MPs.

Chris Curtis, who was born and bred in MK, said: "Together Labour and the community will work tirelessly for cheaper bills, safer streets and to get healthcare back on its feet.

He is determined to fight for local people who deserve to be listened to and respected.

“I decided to stand for parliament because I believe it is time for a change. For too long our city has been let down by useless MPs who won’t stand up for it, and a government that’s left working people worse off and left our public services on their knees.

MK's victorious new trio of Labour MPs, from left to right Chris Curtis, Emily Darlington and Callum Anderson

‘I understand the problems our public services are facing, because I have seen them first hand. My mum is a local teacher, and my brother is one of our brave firefighters. They are working harder than ever, but the system isn’t working, and it is letting us all down.”

Emily, a mum and experienced MK councillor, said: “I have a long record of service for our city. I’ve served as a local councillor for six years, and in that time I’ve led ambitious council house-building and regeneration schemes, worked to tackle violence against women and girls in our city and opened a new homeless shelter. I’m proud of what we’ve achieved, but there is so much more to do.

“We’ve suffered under 14 years of the Conservatives, and I’ve seen firsthand the impact it has had on families like mine. On the NHS, on our schools, and on ordinary working people like me and you. So, I’m standing to change that.”