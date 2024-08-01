Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

MK’s freshly-elected Labour MP Emily Darlington had stepped down from her role at the city council.

Emily, who is Member of Parliament for Milton Keynes Central, had represented the Bletchley East ward as a councillor for six years.

She was deputy leader of the council and has previously held cabinet roles in public realm, housing and social care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her local projects have included the White Ribbon campaign to end violence against women and girls. She also fought to reduce rough sleeping and has been responsible for the multi-million-pound regeneration programme underway on the Lakes Estate

Emily Darlington

One of three new Labour MPs for MK, Emily won the newly-created constituency of Milton Keynes Central by 7,291 votes last month.

Her parliamentary duties mean that she has now decided to stand down as a city councillor and a by-election will be held in September in the Bletchley East ward to elect a replacement.

Emily said: “It has been a privilege to serve as a city councillor... I am immensely pleased that as part of a strong Labour administration, I have been able to lead on important areas such as seeking to end violence against women and girls, reducing rough-sleeping and making MK a dementia friendly city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now I have a new role representing Milton Keynes Central in parliament it is not possible for me to do both important jobs, so I sadly have to stand down from my job on the city council, but I will be continuing to stand up for our great city in Westminster.”

Council leader Peter Marland said: “I would like to thank Emily for all she has done as a city councillor. There is absolutely no doubt that the issues she has sought to address will ensure a lasting legacy for both her ward residents and the wider city.

"However, I’m delighted that she is now one of our three new Labour MPs for Milton Keynes, and I’m sure that in the next part of her journey she will take the same drive and determination she has shown as a councillor to stand up for our city and speak up on those issues she cares passionately about.”