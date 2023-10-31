News you can trust since 1981
Rishi Sunak and Elon Musk heading to Milton Keynes for UK's AI summit

Joe Biden was also invited to the major Milton Keynes event
By James Lowson
Published 31st Oct 2023, 10:10 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 10:10 GMT
Rishi Sunak will host an AI-themed event in Milton Keynes with X owner Elon Musk.

Yesterday (30 October), the Prime Minister confirmed the richest man in the world was coming to Bletchley Park.

On his X account, the Conservative leader revealed he would host an ‘In Conversation’ talk with the South African entrepreneur at the UK's AI summit. Mr Musk is due to be appearing at the event tomorrow (1 November).

MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND - AUGUST 15: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Milton Keynes Hospital on August 15, 2023 in Milton Keynes, England. (Photo by Leon Neal - WPA Pool/Getty Images)MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND - AUGUST 15: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Milton Keynes Hospital on August 15, 2023 in Milton Keynes, England. (Photo by Leon Neal - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
It has been widely reported nationally that a number of world leaders declined invitations to attend the tech event. Among those who chose not to attend are: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Whilst the SpaceX owner will be chatting with Mr Sunak, event organisers have not confirmed whether the 52-year-old will be appearing in person or on a video link.

Bletchley Park is hosting a two-day summit, which will be run, by the Government tomorrow and on Thursday (2 November).

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and X, speaks to reporters as he leaves the “AI Insight Forum” at the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on September 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and X, speaks to reporters as he leaves the “AI Insight Forum” at the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on September 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
Vice president of the USA, Kamala Harris, and Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, and Giorgia Meloni, the Italian prime minister, are among the most high profile politicians joining the PM at Bletchley Park.

An official guest list has not been provided to the media at this point. It is believed that as many as 28 countries could be represented at the summit on a guest list of around 100 officials.

Downing Street is describing the upcoming event as a first of its kind summit, which will address some of the safety concerns and potential risks AI use will bring.

The inspiration for the event comes from concerns about AI models being developed by companies without global regulation.

Mr Musk is at the forefront of AI development, as he launched his own AI business called X.ai. Many of the world’s biggest businesses are developing AI models with companies such as Amazon, Google, and Apple continuing to invest in the futuristic technology.

People in many sectors fear their jobs may be at risk as AI improves and potentially makes their roles redundant.

