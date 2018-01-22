Round-up: What did firefighters tackle in Milton Keynes over the weekend?

Firefighters from Bletchley and Great Holm were called in to deal with a tumble dryer on fire in the kitchen of two-storey house at Nettlecombe, Furzton on Saturday morning.

They used one hose reel, two sets of breathing apparatus, a PPV (positive pressure ventilation) fan and a thermal imaging camera at the incident.

In the afternoon, the Bletchley crew were on hand to make the scene safe after an illuminated traffic island bollard was knocked over in Aylesbury Street, Bletchley.

A small fire in a cooker in Bradville was out before crews from Great Holm and Broughton attended, but they were able to give advice and carried out a Home Fire Risk Check.

Arson is the suspected cause of a fire in underpass by the Leadenhall Roundabout, on Sunday afternoon.

The incident, at the junction of Grafton Street and Chaffron Way, Leadenhall was tackled by the a crew from Great Holm.

Also by the Milton Keynes Citizen newspaper:

