Shopping at intu Milton Keynes just got personal

With the new fashion season in full swing, intu Milton Keynes is excited to announce it has partnered with local stylist, Isabel Kelly to offer a new Personal Shopper service for its customers.

Isabel runs one of the region’s most successful personal shopping businesses, called The Wardrobe Edit, and has agreed to offer an exclusive service partnered with intu Milton Keynes. Created to instil confidence in what people wear, no matter what their body shape or size, Isabel is highly trained and experienced to transform body confidence.

She said: “I have witnessed how great you can feel by finding clothes that really suit you and your body shape. I work with women of all ages, shapes and budgets and know that we all have body insecurities - however my aim is to help you realise how gorgeous you are.

"Body shape, size and age isn't (and shouldn't ever be) a barrier to looking and feeling good about yourself. The Wardrobe Edit was specifically created to help you find your own unique style and gain real body confidence.

“I am thrilled to be working with intu Milton Keynes and can’t wait to help shoppers find something perfect for their lifestyle and body shape from the fantastic range of stores.”

Shelley Peppard, general manager at intu Milton Keynes said: “It’s incredible how you can change your look and the way you feel by simply adapting what you wear and how you wear it. Isabel is the best in her field, easy to talk to and has a great understanding of fashion, style and a woman’s figure.

"We’re excited to be able to offer this potentially life-enhancing service for our shoppers.”

If you’re interested in talking to Isabel to find out more and for a free consultation, contact the Wardrobe Edit on 07966 390176 or visitwww.wardrobeedit.uk

Isabel works only with female clients.

