'Significant amount' of drugs seized by police in Milton Keynes

A man has been arrested following the execution of a drugs warrant by Thames Valley Police at an address in Milton Keynes.

Last Friday, 11 officers entered and searched a property on Kenilworth Drive, Bletchley under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Members of the Stronghold policing team

A substantial quantity of class B drugs and cash was recovered.

The warrant was carried out under Thames Valley Police’s Stronghold campaign which combats any activity linked to the pursuit, prevention, and protection in the community against the work of organised crime. The warrant came about thanks to intelligence provided by the community

Cannabis plants and class B drugs were seized from the property and an amount of cash was seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act. A man has been arrested on suspicion of producing a controlled drug of class B.

Neighbourhood Inspector Michael Morland who oversaw the warrant said: “Had it not been for the support and motivation of members of the public in reporting criminal activity, my team would not have been able to carry out this positive enforcement activity.

Cannabis plants seized during the operation

“This Stronghold warrant has removed a significant amount of illegal drugs from the local market. My team, along with partner agencies, will continue to support those who are exploited through drug dependency.

“I would like to encourage anyone who sees or hears anything suspicious that they think could be linked to criminal activity to contact us.

“I issue a warning to criminals that my team will continue to robustly act on any information they receive on drug dealing. Further arrests and warrants will be carried out in Milton Keynes to protect and safeguard our communities.”

The man arrested on suspicion of producing a controlled drug of class B has been released under investigation.

