Stormzy went from best man to the Milton Keynes Bowl with Chase & Status

The superstar had a busy day as he performed in Milton Keynes on Saturday

Even best man duties could not keep rapper Stormzy from performing in Milton Keynes on Saturday night.

The superstar was a special guest performer alongside Chase & Status at the National Bowl, wowing more than 45,000 fans as he took to the stage.

Dressed to the nines as he ran out at the Bowl though, few could have known where he was earlier in the day. Posting a Tiktok of his frantic weekend, Big Mike revealed he was in fact at a wedding just a few hours earlier, and was the best man no less.

Despite his confidence performing new single Backbone with the drum n bass giants in front of thousands, Stormzy, who also performed just up the road at Silverstone last month, admitted he was nervous about giving a speech in front of the wedding party before making a swift exit to make it to the Bowl.

Departing in a helicopter, Stormzy was still suited and booted when he took to the stage later that night.