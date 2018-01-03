The power of énergie comes to Milton Keynes

The énergie Group will launch its new flagship head office, including a 2,500 capacity énergie Fitness club early this year.

The state-of-the-art 5,000sqft fitness club, based in Kiln Farm, will offer a brand new free weights area including Olympic lifting platform, extensive cardio equipment and functional kit.

The gym will offer more than 50 classes a week ranging from Spin, to outdoor bootcamps as well as yoga, to cater for all fitness abilities.

Unique to énergie is The Yard, a circuit-based training zone with punch bags, jump boxes slam balls and other toys to ensure an amazing and fun work out every time! Importantly, the club also boasts over 100 free parking spaces with additional street parking.

The opening will create 10 jobs, including a ‘host’ whose sole job is to meet guests and answer questions and to ensure that every customer gets the care and attention they deserve.

Franchisees, Rob Francis and Claire Banbury have invested their time and finances to create this fully functional, contemporary fitness club.

Rob said: “There is nothing like énergie Fitness in Milton Keynes, which makes it incredibly exciting to be opening in one of the fastest growing places in the UK. The club is designed for people of all abilities and fitness goals, from the beginner that’s never stepped foot inside a gym, to those that compete in serious fitness competitions.

“Being owned locally, we will put everything into making sure our members are happy and well looked after, while being able to offer the professionalism and expertise that the énergie brand provides.”

Once opened, the Kiln Farm building will house the énergie Group head office staff and become a training place for franchisees from across the country, as well as showcase énergie Fitness to prospects.

For more information about énergie Fitness Milton Keynes visit www.énergiefitness.com/milton-keynes



Also by the Milton Keynes Citizen newspaper:

