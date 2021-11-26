Crash blocks two lanes on M1 between Northampton and Milton Keynes
Drivers warned to avoid the area with delays of up to an hour
Friday, 26th November 2021, 2:07 pm
The M1 is at a near standstill heading south from Northampton after a crash blocked two lanes.
National Highways are warning drivers to avoid the area with traffic officers estimating congestion could last well into the evening rush hour on Friday (November 26).
Some reports estimate delays of more than hour.
The smash, involving a car and a lorry, was first reported at just after 1pm near to Newport Pagnell Services but queues were solid back to junction 16 for Daventry by 2pm.
Sensors show traffic is also slow on the northbound side approaching the scene due to onlookers.