Crash blocks two lanes on M1 between Northampton and Milton Keynes

Two lanes are blocked on the M1 on Friday afternoon

The M1 is at a near standstill heading south from Northampton after a crash blocked two lanes.

National Highways are warning drivers to avoid the area with traffic officers estimating congestion could last well into the evening rush hour on Friday (November 26).

Some reports estimate delays of more than hour.

The smash, involving a car and a lorry, was first reported at just after 1pm near to Newport Pagnell Services but queues were solid back to junction 16 for Daventry by 2pm.