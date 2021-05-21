Engineers rushed out to complete urgent repair work causing delays between London and Milton Keynes

Engineers are frantically working to repair railway problems, first identified today (May 21), between London Euston and Milton Keynes station, Network Rail confirms.

The issue is with cabling between the two train stations and means fewer trains can use the West Coast main line. The cabling issue means the traffic light system used on the line, cannot work as normal.

More Avanti West Coast and London Northwestern Railway services are expected to be able to run in and out of London Euston tomorrow, but still fewer than usual.

urgent repair work is being carried out by Milton Keynes station

Today, other train operators are accepting tickets so passengers can get to where they need to be on alternative routes.

Anyone planning to travel by rail between London Euston and Milton Keynes this weekend (22-23 May) is advised to check www.nationalrail.co.uk for the latest travel information before they set off to make sure their train is running.