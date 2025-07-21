Fire crews free woman trapped in car after it crashes into ditch in Woburn

By Clare Turner
Published 21st Jul 2025, 12:52 BST
The crash happened on Saturday (July 20) on Woburn Park, Woburn
Three fire crews helped free a trapped woman following a road traffic crash in Woburn.

The crash happened at 9.25pm on Saturday (July 20) on Woburn Park, Woburn.

One car had left the road and gone into a ditch. Firefighters from Dunstable, Kempston and Woburn freed the 44-year-old woman from the car using hydraulic rescue equipment.

