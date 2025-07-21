Fire crews free woman trapped in car after it crashes into ditch in Woburn
Three fire crews helped free a trapped woman following a road traffic crash in Woburn.
The crash happened at 9.25pm on Saturday (July 20) on Woburn Park, Woburn.
