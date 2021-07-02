Met Office issues yellow weather warning in Milton Keynes and Bucks tomorrow

Bucks Fire and Rescue service has warned Milton Keynes and Buckinghamshire residents to drive safely, after the Met Office issued a yellow warning.

The Met Office has a yellow weather warning across the county between 6:00am and 11:59pm tomorrow (July 2), due to potential disruption caused by thunderstorms.

Projections from the Met Office show that there's a 70% chance of heavy rainfall in Milton Keynes between 06:00am and 08:00am tomorrow.

A yellow warning has been issued by the Met Office for July 3

The statement released with the yellow warning says: "There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes or hail.

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services. Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads. There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost."

On the heels of this warning the Bucks Fire and Rescue service spokesperson posted its own safety advice tips for drivers forced to use the roads in adverse weather conditions.

The fire brigade for the county says:

"-Do not drive too close to the vehicle in front, stopping distances increase on wet or icy roads

"-Do not ignore road closure signs. They are there for a reason

"-Do not drive into flood water, it only takes an egg cup full of water to stop your engine."

The following points are examples of the ways drivers can remain safe in potentially thunderous conditions, according to the fire service:

"-Delay your journey if possible until after the adverse weather has passed

"-Travel with a charged mobile phone

"-Be alert for vulnerable road users. Pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists and horse riders are all harder to see in adverse weather and in the dark. Drive as though someone could step out in front of you at any time

"-Light up. Turn on your headlights in gloomy weather or poor visibility. Only use front and rear fog lights in dense fog

"-Slow right down. It will take you longer to react to hazards if visibility is poor or the road is wet or icy, so your speed should be reduced accordingly

"-Keep your distance. On wet road surfaces stopping distances double and are ten times greater in icy weather