A Milton Keynes MP is seeking reassurances after the sudden and 'disruptive' train service suspension between Bletchley and Bedford.

Yesterday (on Thursday 1 December) London North-Western Railway (LNWR) announced the temporary suspension of Marston Vale train service between Bedford and Bletchley with immediate effect.

Advertisement

This announcement – as reported earlier on The MK Citizen – comes following confirmation that Vivarail has entered administration. Vivarail maintains the Class 230 trains which run on the Marston Vale line.

Iain Stewart MP

Local MP, Iain Stewart, who was recently elected as the Chair of the Transport Select Committee, has already written to LNWR to ask how long the Marston Vale train route is likely to be suspended as well as requesting regular updates on the situation.

Whilst there has been a rail replacement bus service put in place along the Marston Vale line, Stewart says he recognises the impact this will have on constituents who use the line to travel for work, education and leisure reasons.

Advertisement

The Marston Vale line will eventually become part of the East West Rail line that will link Cambridge and Oxford together whilst passing through Bletchley.

Now the Member of Parliament for Milton Keynes South, has spoken out, on the matter.

Advertisement

The Marston Vale Line

“It is sad news to learn of Vivarail entering administration and so causing the suspension of the Marston Vale line between Bletchley and Bedford,” Stewart said.

Advertisement

“I am fully aware of how this announcement will cause disruption for my constituents and users of this line. That is why I have written to LNWR to ask for predicted time frame and for regular updates on the line suspension.

“I want to put on record my thanks to LNWR for acting quickly to put on the rail replacement bus service to allow the line users to still be able to travel for work, education or leisure.”

Advertisement

This news comes ahead of the Marston Vale route introducing an hourly timetable between Bedford and Bletchley in the coming weeks.