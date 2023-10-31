Two Milton Keynes railway station saved from closure after local and national backlash

Hundreds of thousands of UK residents said they were against ticket offices closing

Two Milton Keynes railway station’s ticket offices are not closing, politicians have confirmed this afternoon (31 October).

Bletchley and Wolverton’s ticket offices will remain open for the foreseeable future, MK Labour confirmed today.

They are among a number of railway stations across the country that will remain open following a national backlash to plans outlining a shutdown of ticket offices.

Over 680,000 people contacted the Rail Delivery Group after proposals to shut a majority of ticket offices in England were revealed.

During the consultation process protests were held outside a number of railway stations, including one in nearby Aylesbury.

Now, a u-turn from the Department for Transport is expected. Independent watchdog, Transport Focus dismissed the Rail Delivery Group's plan to close hundreds of ticket offices this morning.

MK Labour launched a petition against the closures, and Milton Keynes City Council passed a motion calling for the ticket offices to be saved.

Unions criticised the move, fearing it would lead to a loss of jobs. Disability groups were also highly critical of the plans, amidst fears people would be unable to use UK trains without the service.

Leader of Milton Keynes City Council, Councillor Pete Marland, said: “We are pleased that the Government has recognised that its plans to close ticket offices were shambolic and ill-conceived. Many residents rely on ticket offices to complete their journeys and closing them would have a detrimental impact on some of our most vulnerable residents. That is why we campaigned to stop these awful plans, and welcome the Government’s u-turn today.”

The Government is now asking train operators to withdraw their closure plans.

Councillor Ed Hume, who represents Bletchley East, added: “Bletchley’s ticket office plays a major part in the lives of countless residents and visitors, and we can only expect this demand to increase through East West Rail. Closing it would have made it almost impossible for some people to travel by rail and would have been a leap in the wrong direction.”