A man and a woman were injured following a collision on Saturday.

The incident happened shortly before 10pm.

Firefighters made the scene safe after the two car collision, which happened at the junction of Strudwick Drive and Chaffron Way, Oldbrook.

Crews from Great Holm and Broughton were called to the scene. A man and a woman were injured, but no-one was trapped.

