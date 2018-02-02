WATCH: The moment disgraced Milton Keynes ice hockey star punched fan during game

The Elite League Department of Player Safety has released video footage of disgraced Milton Keynes Lightning player Matt Nickerson punching a fan during a match, which led to the 6ft 4 defenseman being banned for 20 games and sacked.

Nickerson was sacked by MK Lightning after he punched a fan in the aftermath of their defeat to Guildford Flames on Sunday.

Screengrab of the moment Nickerson punched fan

Nickerson received a 20-game ban for his part in abusing an official and the altercation with a fan.

Following the incident and ban, Lightning moved swiftly to end his contract.

Now the Elite League Department of Player Safety has released video footage of Nickerson’s offences.

A statement from the team said: “Following an incident in Guildford on Sunday and the subsequent EIHL Department of Player Safety report, The Smith Recycling Milton Keynes Lightning and Matt Nickerson have parted company with immediate effect.

“Ice Hockey is a family sport and it is unacceptable that at any time supporters are threatened or made to feel unsafe.

“The MK Lightning do not condone what happened and Matt has been held accountable for his actions by both the Elite League Department of Player Safety and by the club.

“Milton Keynes Lightning takes the safety of their players, opposing players and most importantly the spectators very seriously, and the League needs to ensure that all member clubs are compliant in their player and spectator safety procedures.”