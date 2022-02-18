List of schools across Milton Keynes closed as a result of Storm Eunice

A host of schools across Milton Keynes will be closed today as a result of Storm Eunice bringing potentially dangerous high winds across the country.

The list of school closures will be updated live on Milton Keynes Council website here.

According to the MK Council website as of 7am on Friday February 18th, the following schools are closed today:

Wind. Photo: Shutterstock

Christ the Sower Ecumenical

Swanbourne Church of England School

Walnuts School

Moorland Primary

Radcliffe School

Castlethorpe First