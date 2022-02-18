List of schools across Milton Keynes closed as a result of Storm Eunice
As the Met Office warns of danger to life due to high winds in parts of the country a number of schools have taken the decision to close
Friday, 18th February 2022, 7:52 am
Updated
Friday, 18th February 2022, 10:19 am
A host of schools across Milton Keynes will be closed today as a result of Storm Eunice bringing potentially dangerous high winds across the country.
The list of school closures will be updated live on Milton Keynes Council website here.
According to the MK Council website as of 7am on Friday February 18th, the following schools are closed today:
Christ the Sower Ecumenical
Swanbourne Church of England School
Walnuts School
Moorland Primary
Radcliffe School
Castlethorpe First
Hazeley Academy