A number of attractions and a school have announced closures for today (September 15) as strong winds hit the East of England.

Ingoldisthorpe Primary School in Norfolk is shut after a tree fell and brought down a power line.

Whipsnade Zoo, Felbrigg Hall, the Oxburgh Estate in Norfolk, Lyveden in Northamptonshire, Lavenham Guildhall in Suffolk and Burghley House on the Cambridgeshire-Lincolnshire border are closed.

Stowe House in Buckinghamshire is also closed, leading to the cancellation of a scheduled Heritage Open Day.

A Met Office yellow wind warning is in place for most of England and all of Wales until 18:00 today.