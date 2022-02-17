Storm Eunice: Bedford to Bletchley trains cancelled on Friday

Trains on the Marston Vale Line between Bedford and Bletchley will not run on Friday as Storm Eunice is expected to cause widespread disruption.

And London Northwestern Railway (LNR) is warning passengers not to travel tomorrow.

LNR will operate a significantly reduced timetable all day due to blanket speed restrictions that will be in place across the network.

Ridgmont Station

To help customers make alternative plans, tickets pre-booked for travel tomorrow will be accepted today (Thursday) and on Saturday instead.

Lawrence Bowman, LNR customer experience director, said: “Storm Eunice is expected to be one of the biggest storms in recent years and we expect significant disruption to train services.

“The message to our customers is clear – do not use the train on Friday. Customers with tickets for travel on Friday will be able to travel today and Saturday instead.”

East Midlands Railway has also asked people not to travel.

The following LNR timetable changes will apply on Friday:

A significantly reduced service between Birmingham, Northampton and London Euston

No service between Crewe and London Euston

No service on the Marston Vale Line between Bedford and Bletchley