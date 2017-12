Firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to release an injured woman following a Christmas Day collision in Milton Keynes.

The accident involving three cars happened on the A421 between junction 13 of the M1 and Magna Park.

Appliances from Broughton and Bletchley attended. A second woman was also injured but not trapped.

