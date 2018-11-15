Death of beloved teenage son and twin Sam leaves Milton Keynes community in mourning

A Milton Keynes community is in mourning after a 16-year-old boy tragically hanged himself.

Sam Grant, 16, was found dead at home.

A popular student at Ousedale School’s campus in Olney.

He left the school in May and was being home educated.

One of twins, Sam lived in the town with his parents and siblings. His friends have left flowers and tributes outside the house.

A fundraising page has been set up to help the devastated family and within days it has raised more than £3,500.

The page reads: “As many of you may be aware, Rach, Mike, Lynne, Josh, Harry and Angel have lost their beloved Sam.

"We have had many people asking us how they can help, whilst the family are supporting each other emotionally, we feel we could offer some support financially to help relieve some of the strain at what is already a difficult time.”

It adds: “Rachel and Mike have asked us to thank everyone for their support, messages, cards and flowers. It means the world to them."

Ousedale deputy headteacher Paul McFadden said: “Ousedale is greatly saddened to hear of the loss of a former student from our school community, Sam Grant, who died on Friday.

“Professional support has been made available in school for students and staff. Trained counsellors have been, and will continue to be, on hand to respond to initial feelings of grief and this will be extended for those who need it.

He added: “Sam was very well liked, highly respected and kind student whose friendships extended beyond his own year group. We are supporting our students and are encouraging families to stay connected and engaged with children as one of the best ways to support them. Students are being encouraged to tell an adult if they are worried in any way about themselves or a friend“.

The school community will be concentrating on supporting our students and staff over the next months. This means, among other things, returning the school to normal routines as soon as possible and recognising that students may affected by this event for many months to come, said Mr McFadden.

You can donate to the fundraising page here.

Samaritans are available 24 hours a day on freephone 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org