Murder investigation to be launched after 'recent' human skull found in disused Milton Keynes railway tunnel

A human skull found 50 metres away from a block of council flats could be the subject of a cold case murder investigation.

The remains, unearthed on Monday lunchtime by a member of the public, are understood to be “recent” rather than historic.

Granby Court flats

Police immediately set up a crime scene at the spot the skull was discovered - in an old 250 metre long tunnel in woodland near Bletchley’s Granby Court.

Anthropologist crime investigators have been called in and Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit officers appointed to lead the enquiry.

The skull will now be forensically examined for clues and DNA. It is not yet known whether it is male or female and the cause of death is as yet unexplained.

Searches may also be carried out for the rest of the body.

Map showing where the skull was found

It is understood police will be scouring previous unsolved murder or missing person cases from the MK area.

Granby Court is a block of flats, primarily council-owned, that has suffered major problems with anti social behaviour and crime in the past.

Complaints have included drug-related activity, noise nuisance and excessive numbers of visitors.

The skull was found on nearby dense woodland owned by Network Rail. It was inside the disused tunnel, which is close to the V4 Watling Street.

The scene where the skull has been found

MK Detective Chief Inspector Steve Raffield said: “Officers are currently in the early stages of an investigation and are working to establish the identity and circumstances of the death, which is being treated as unexplained. People in the community may notice an increased police presence in the area over the coming days.”