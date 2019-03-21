'Shabby' High Street to get £35,000 clean-up in Milton Keynes

Bletchley’s Queensway is in the market for a £35,000 deep clean and tidy to make it more appealing to visitors.

The spruce-up windfall comes from Milton Keynes Council via the government’s Cleaner High Street Fund.

Queensway

Council leader Pete Marland said: “Nationally high streets are under pressure, and while CMK is bucking the downward trend, the borough still has a number of traditional high streets that need investment and regeneration.”

He added: “Bletchley has a great history and an amazing future. Labour-led MK Council is investing in the town. Queensway is so important to the local community and we want it to thrive. Allocating this funding will ensure we can make it cleaner and more appealing to visitors.”

Bletchley Town Councillor and community activist Ed Hume said: “I’m pleased the council has allocated this money to cleaning up the town centre. I’ll be working to ensure they money is spend making Queensway a really appealing place to come, spend time and shop,”

But he wants to see even bigger, bolder plans for investment, such as a new bus station for the town.

The Bletchley clean-up is part of the council’s wider investment in traditional town centres and general clampdown on litter in a bid to build stronger communities.