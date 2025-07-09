The Shark CryoGrow LED Face Mask is now on sale - for a limited time only | Amazon

Brighten, tighten, and cool your skin with the Shark CryoGlow LED Face Mask.

In the world of skincare, innovation is everything and the Shark CryoGlow LED Face Mask for £238.49 (was £299.99) saves 21% this Amazon Prime Day. The UK’s first LED face mask with under-eye cooling technology, and it’s built for those who want real results, fast, and from the comfort of home.

Life is busy, and booking facials or expensive dermatology appointments can be time-consuming. That’s where CryoGlow steps in. With four highly effective treatment modes, this futuristic face mask delivers professional-level skincare in just minutes a day.

It's more than just a face mask; it's a full-spectrum therapy tool designed to boost radiance, reduce signs of ageing, and repair blemish-prone skin.

What’s in the Box?

Shark CryoGlow LED Mask

Remote Control for easy treatment selection

Adjustable Straps for a secure, comfortable fit

USB-C charging for convenience

Storage Bag for on-the-go or tidy home use

Whether you're fighting adult acne, noticing fine lines, or just want that next-level glow, this device gives you control over your skin’s future. No downtime. No harsh chemicals. Just proven technology working for you while you sip tea or scroll your phone.

It's also perfect for all skin tones and types and safe for daily use. And unlike many LED devices, this one includes advanced thermal regulation, ensuring it never exceeds 110°C, so you get safe, effective treatment without risk of overheating or irritation.

If you’ve been searching for a way to level up your skincare without spending hours at a clinic, the Shark CryoGlow LED Face Mask is your solution. Professional tech, clinically proven results, and now at an unbeatable price.

