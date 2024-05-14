Wedding manicures spring-summer 2024. Photos by Mylee.

The manicure you choose to have on your wedding day is one of the most important - so choose one of these four trends recommended by a celebrity Mylee manicurist this spring/summer and you’ll be pleased you said yes.

It’s one of the most important days of a woman’s life, and she wants every detail to be perfect - including her manicure. But, just what are the best nail trends to follow this wedding season? To help inspire you, NationalWorld has spoken to Tinu Bello, senior ambassador at beauty brand Mylee and A-List manicurist who counts Sandra Oh, Anne-Marie and Holly Willoughby among her clients. She's told us the four nail designs she thinks are perfect for the most romantic and important day of your life. The only question is which one will you say ‘I do’ to.

Bello says that you’ll be in good company if you choose to create and paint your own wedding day nail look too. “DIY manis are on the rise thanks to their affordability and ease of use. Weddings are, of course, usually very expensive events, so it absolutely makes sense that more brides are choosing to do their own nails to save some extra money.”

Before you begin painting your chosen design, Bello advises that you prepare your nails so it will last as long as possible. She says: “As with any mani, prep is key. Begin by sanitising and prepping your nails with the Mylee 2-in-1 Nail Prep & Wipe – a small, but important step for a lasting manicure. Follow that up with Mylee’s Base Coat , which protects your natural nails, and provides a long-lasting base. You’ll need Mylee’s Pro LED Curing Lamp to flash cure each coat of MyGel polish. Of course, you will need to secure and cure your mani with Mylee’s Top Coat.”

Now your nails are prepped, keep reading to discover the top four bridal nail trends, as explained by Bello, and you'll also find some helpful links to the products she suggests so it's easy to can get your nails looking lovely in preparation for your big day.

What Are Your Top Mani Trends For SS24 Brides?

"When choosing your nails it's best to go for a manicure that's timeless but also matches the wedding and your aesthetic - whether that's the wedding colour theme, your dress or the setting,” advises Bello. Her hot picks for Spring/Summer 2024 are:

Glazed Peach

Glazed peach wedding manicure trend for spring/summer 2024. Photo by Mylee.

"The glazed doughnut trend is perfect for a wedding because the iridescence offers a beautiful and elegant finish to any shade. The beauty of this look is that it gives a sheen and diffuses the shade to create a sophisticated offering. For this look I suggest picking a shade like Mylee Wedding Night, or Mylee You're A Peach and topping with the Mylee Iridescent No Wipe Top Coat. The result, a delicious shade that's timeless."

Double Micro French Manicure

Double micro french wedding manicure trend for spring/summer 2024. Photo by Mylee.

"For extra 'je nais se quois' try this update on the iconic French style. This look adds a parallel line underneath the tip for a sleek but interesting take on the classic manicure. Using Light Pink Builder Gel for strong nails throughout the day and then simply a line at the tip with Break The Ice as you normally would for a French manicure and then where your nail tip ends."

Blushed Floral

Blushed floral wedding manicure trend for spring/summer 2024. Photo by Mylee.

"Florals for spring may not be ground-breaking, but they are a gorgeous nod to all things bridal and this blushed version is a beautiful way to add some a pop of colour to nails. To create this sweet and joyful nail look you can add length with Fix n Flash in Long Coffin, Blush Builder Gel, Break The Ice and the beautiful blush shade, Candy Girl. Top tip: Although blush is beautiful you can even opt for a shade that matches your bouquet."

Clean Girl

Clean girl wedding manicure trend for spring/summer 2024. Photo by Mylee.

"The clean girl trend celebrates the simplicity of a natural nail. This is perfect for those brides or those in the bridal party that want healthy looking nails that are understated. The key is to keep nails neatly filed and use the Blush Builder Gel for healthy and strong nails"

Are ivory and nude nails still popular for brides?

“Ivory and nude nails are both classics for a reason, and very popular choices. However, brides today tend to lean towards a more modern twist when it comes to their mani. This includes subtle glitters and barely-there pinks found in the Unveiled collection. It adds that little ‘extra’ sparkle that some brides are looking for.”

How can I achieve the perfect DIY bridal mani at-home?

Bello’s top three tips for the perfect DIY mani are: