These 12 nail bars in Milton Keynes are buffing, filing and shining their way to the top - according to Google reviews left by customers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nothing is worse than paying £60 for a set of nails that are too thick, the wrong length or just not your style.

Finding a nail bar you can trust can be overwhelming, so we’ve compiled a list of the best rated nail bars in the area to make things easier for you.

We’ve looked at salons with the highest scores on Google Review, and have only included those with more than 50 submissions.

These are the 12 best nail bars in Milton Keynes, according to Google Reviews. Photo: Jemal Countess/Getty Images, Beauty & Nails by Reena website, Google Maps Street View

They are all rated 4.5 stars and above.

Scroll down for the best rated nail bars in our gallery.

Topping the list with a rating of 5 stars and 182 reviews is a small business run by qualified VTCT nail technician and VTCT beautician, Reena. Instead of being based at a particular location, Reena travels too her clients, saving them the time and effort of commuting. Photo: Beauty & Nails by Reena website

Rated 5 stars with 137 reviews. The venue offers a range of beauty services, and is celebrated for its knowledgeable and friendly staff in Google Reviews. Photo: Google Maps Street View