Gareth Butterfield
By Gareth Butterfield
Published 9th Jun 2025, 09:00 BST
Wowcher is knocking more than 50% off two of Karcher’s top cordless garden tools – complete with batteries and chargers included

The summer months are a great time to get outside and enjoy our gardens. But it's also the time of year when everything in our outside spaces starts to grow wild.

If we leave them unchecked, lawns and hedges start to get out of control, and keeping them trimmed is an ongoing job.

Achieving a pretty privet, or keeping a nice-looking lawn is so much easier with decent power tools. And we've found a brilliant deal on two top-spec Karcher garden essentials on Wowcher.

They're both cordless, so a doddle to use, they both include batteries and fast chargers, and they're both better than half price - with 51% off each tool.

Karcher's cordless hedge trimmer is the ideal tool for anyone with prolific shrubbery in the garden. With a 45cm blade and an 18V battery system, it'll make light work of bulging bushes, and the battery will run for 35 minutes.

The package, including a battery, would normally cost £204.97, but you can get one on Wowcher for just £99.

Meanwhile, there's also a 51% saving on a Karcher Cordless Grass Trimmer, which also comes with a battery bundled in.

These strimmers are great for creating neat edges on lawns, or hacking through long grass and weeds around the borders.

This is a tool that would set you back £179.97 including the battery, but Wowcher can source you one for £89.

These deals are obviously starting to sell fast, and they'll only be around as long as there's stock available, so if you fancy making lighter work of your garden chores, jump on the offers now.

