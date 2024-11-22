Le Creuset heart shaped casserole dish is among adorable deals for Black Friday | Amazon

I found Le Creuset bargains in Black Friday that are irresistible including heart shaped casserole dish

Le Creuset has a knack of adding irresistible items to its range that make them unmissable to ignore when prices plummet in the sales. There’s a lot to look out for as Amazon’s sale has already started and Le Creuset’s website deals launch today, Friday November 22.

I’ve scoured the Black Friday bargains and found some gems that start from £7. But one of the most adorable standout items has to be a bright red heart-shaped enamel cast iron casserole dish that has a third off, now £149 instead of £215 on Amazon.

I used to think it was just about the casserole dishes with Le Creuset, but then I tried out their Stoneware Dinner Plates and it made mealtimes so much more special. It’s like bringing a touch of restaurant extravagance and fine dining into my home.

The vivid colours - mine are Azure Blue - can’t help but brighten up any table and they have a solid quality that you know will last for years to come. They are also too nice to save for best and it’s good to see they don’t fade after being in the dishwasher.

Among the cheapest items to get in Black Friday 2024 sales are the Stoneware Snack Bowl in an indigo colour - with 53% off taking the price down from £15 each to £7 here.

Shoppers will get the biggest discount on the Stoneware Cereal Bowl with a 55% reduction and £10 saving, slashing the price from £18 each to £8 instead for a limited time at Le Creuset here.

Back on Amazon, there’s a half price offer for a set of Six Le Creuset Stoneware Cereal Bowls in colours of the rainbow for £44.79 instead of £89 here.

We’ve got our experts looking out for the most interesting and best offers for each category such as homeware here. Black Friday month of offers are reaching their peak in the coming week until December 2 - Cyber Monday.