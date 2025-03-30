Danilo Orsi gave the home side the lead, but that was as good as it got with Fleetwood taking charge with three quick goals either side of half-time.
It led to plenty of frustration from the stands, with fans even cheering when Liam Kelly was subbed.
Photographer Jane Russell took these pictures of some of the fans who watched the defeat. Take a look and see who you know.
1. MK Dons 2 Fleetwood Town 4
It was an afternoon to forget for MK Dons after Fleetwood Town came from behind to seal victory. Photo: Jane Russell
