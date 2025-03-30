It was an afternoon to forget for MK Dons after Fleetwood Town came from behind to seal victory.It was an afternoon to forget for MK Dons after Fleetwood Town came from behind to seal victory.
35 of our best pictures of Milton Keynes fans suffering another day of frustration after defeat to Fleetwood Town

Stephen Thirkill
Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 30th Mar 2025, 08:48 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2025, 09:07 BST
It was another massively frustrating day for MK Dons after defeat at home to Fleetwood Town.

Danilo Orsi gave the home side the lead, but that was as good as it got with Fleetwood taking charge with three quick goals either side of half-time.

It led to plenty of frustration from the stands, with fans even cheering when Liam Kelly was subbed.

Photographer Jane Russell took these pictures of some of the fans who watched the defeat. Take a look and see who you know.

