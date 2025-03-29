Gladwin sensed second-half collapse coming but was helpless to prevent it

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Interim head coach Ben Gladwin spoke after MK Dons’ latest defeat to Fleetwood Town

There was an air of inevitability about MK Dons’ capitulation for Ben Gladwin as he watched on from the touchline on Saturday.

Leading through Danilo Orsi’s 27th minute goal, the interim head coach admitted he sensed a change in his side in the run up to half-time, before Matty Virtue poked home the equaliser in the 45th minute.

The second-half though would be stark contrast to the first though, with Fleetwood netting three more unanswered goals before Scott Hogan’s stunning consolation for the hosts ended the game at 4-2.

“Unfortunately, this is the reality of where the group are,” said Gladwin after his sixth game in charge. “The first 30 minutes were exactly how we intended, with a lot of stuff we'd rehearsed, spoken about.

“The intensity and intent to hurt Fleetwood were there, but for the last 15 minutes of the first-half, I could feel it coming off slightly. Then we conceded, and it was a really familiar feeling. It's part of football. People concede at bad times up and down the country, and we have to find a way to let the players know that's ok and to overcome that.

“At half-time, we were confused as coaches, but it's something we've seen here before. We all have to find a solution to bring the players to a place where they can react and overcome adversity, because it is a big part of football. It was not good enough at all.

“The goals are hard to explain and justify. They are almost that bad they are not worth mentioning.”

With the game rapidly getting away from his side, Gladwin admitted there was little he could do to influence the players’ slide.

He continued: “I almost couldn't help the team in the second-half because I just didn't recognise it. We don't recognise that, we don't work on that at all. I can be a cheerleader on the side, clap and encourage but that's not what we're working on.

“I know where it has come from, the scar tissue from the rest of the year and where the group is. We, me, whoever comes in cannot just wait for pre-season, something needs to happen now.”