Second-half horror show as Fleetwood run riot over MK Dons

A miserable second-half performance exposed huge cracks for MK Dons on Saturday as they were thumped 4-2 by Fleetwood Town at Stadium MK.

Despite leading through Danilo Orsi on 27 minutes, and controlling the game until that point, Matty Virtue prodded home on the stroke of half-time to completely turn the game on it's head.

Coming out at the change, Dons barely stood in the way as James Bolton gave the visitors the lead just four minutes after the break, before a simple set-piece gifted Louis Marsh Fleetwood's third. Owen Devonport's fourth on 71 minutes was roundly met with boos as the home crowd turned on the team, though Scott Hogan's volley could be a goal of the season contender, though it was mere consolation.

After picking up another knock to his ankle early in the game on Tuesday night up in Carlisle, Joe White is set to be sidelined for a few weeks and missed out on the game against Fleetwood, seeing Liam Kelly return to the starting line-up.

Looking to make it three games unbeaten, Dons started really brightly and controlled the opening half. Dan Crowley, still looking to open his account since joining the club in January, rifled an effort off the bar just two minutes in, and it set the tone for much of the rest of the half.

Passing crisply and carving through the visitors at times, clear-cut chances were rare but when Orsi dropped a shoulder on half-way, he unleashed Kelly, and in turn Alex Gilbey before Crowley fired the ball into the mixer for Orsi to finish it off on 27 minutes, giving Dons the lead.

And it was exactly what they deserved too. Fleetwood, until that point, had only half-chances with Shaun Rooney and Matty Virtue bobbling efforts through to keeper Connal Trueman.

But as half-time loomed, Dons' defensive frailty showed when Virtue started and finished a move, prodding home at the near post to draw Fleetwood level. And from there, the wheels flew off for Dons.

For all their control in the first-half, Dons were equally as bad in the second and were swept off the park in 26 minutes. James Bolton fired in from a corner just four minutes after the restart to give the visitors the lead, before the defence completely shut down to allow Louis Marsh the simplest of finishes to make it 3-1 on the hour mark.

Fleetwood's fourth came with equal ease, a simple ball down the right for Owen Devonport to rattle home from close range, sparking an exodus from the Cowshed.

The home supporters who remained certainly made their feelings heard, cheering the decision to substitute the ineffective Kelly, booing every short-corner too as Dons squandered opportunities to put the ball into the box.

They were given something to cheer though with seven minutes to go when Scott Hogan raced onto Maguire's ball over the top, supremely volleying home a consolation, albeit a goal of the season contender.

Referee: Anthony Backhouse

Attendance: 6,273 (138)

MK Dons: Trueman, Sanders, Offord, Maguire, Tomlinson, Nemane (O'Reilly 61), Lemonheigh-Evans, Kelly (Hogan 61), Crowley (Thompson-Sommers 70), Gilbey, Orsi (Leko 70)

Subs not used: MacGillivray, Waller, Tripp

Fleetwood Town: Lynch, Wiredu, Bolton, Virtue, Bennett, Helm, Neal (Potter 79), Marsh (Broom 76), Rooney (Hunt 79), Devonport (Moore 86), Patterson (Cover 86)

Subs not used: Hewitson, Mayor

Booked: Neal, Rooney