Graham Alexander would not comment on the rumours linking his MK Dons side with a move for Bolton Wanderers midfielder MJ Williams, though his counterpart was more revealing.

Williams has made 100 appearances in two-and-a-half years at the University of Bolton Stadium, predominantly playing in the centre of the park, though he has also been known to play in central defence when called upon.

Bolton Wanderers midfielder MJ Williams has been linked with a move to MK Dons this week. Pic: Getty Images

Despite Monday’s rumours that a move was close, there appeared to be no further movement with the deal on Tuesday, with Dons playing their official pre-season game – a 2-1 defeat to Wealdstone FC at Grosvenor Vale.

With four through the door so far this summer – Alex Gilbey, Cameron Norman, Nathan Harness an Craig MacGillivray – the recruitment process has slowed in the last couple of weeks as the new head coach and his staff observe the current squad.

But with regards to a move for Williams, Alexander would not be drawn into a comment, saying: “I'll never talk about another club's player. I'm sure we've been linked with a lot of players in the last few weeks, and we'll continue to be linked with players.

“As soon as we do something with a player, the fans will be the first to know. It's not right to talk about players contracted elsewhere, but we are working on bringing players in.”

Bolton manager Ian Evatt meanwhile, when speaking with the media on Tuesday, admitted the move was in the making and that the final decision to stay or go will ultimately lie with Williams.

“It is a possibility, but there is nothing finalised yet,” said Evatt in the Bolton News. “What we will do is always discuss it openly with the player.

“MJ has been brilliant for this football club over the past two-and-a-half-years. I have a lot of respect for him and he has respect for us.

“If someone offers him the chance of a longer contract and some more minutes, then we will wish them well and hope he will produce the goods for them.

“But as I said, nothing is finalised or completed yet. It is still very much MJ’s decision and we will wait to see what happens.”

On Dons’ recruitment process in general, Alexander continued: “We know where we need to improve the squad and the team, it's an ongoing process. We're still assessing the players here. You can only see so much in training, but a match day experience is another step forward.

“We're not training the players in a gentile way that everyone can handle, it's an aggressive and stressful manner. We're seeing who can stress their bodies and minds and stay with the challenge.

