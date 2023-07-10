News you can trust since 1981
Bolton midfielder Williams set to join Dons, claim reports

The Bolton midfielder looks set to join MK Dons

By Toby Lock
Published 10th Jul 2023, 19:54 BST- 1 min read

MK Dons are reportedly close to signing Bolton Wanderers midfielder MJ Williams.

The 27-year-old Welshman can play in the centre of the park, but also the centre of the defence, and amassed 35 appearances for the Trotters last season.

After four signings in relatively quick succession upon Graham Alexander’s arrival, there has been no movement in or out from Stadium MK in nearly three weeks, with the new boss looking over his squad before making any further signings.

Beginning his career at Liverpool, Williams had loan spells at Notts County and Swindon Town before his spell at Rochdale earned him a permanent move to Spotland in 2018.

After two seasons at The Dale, he joined Blackpool in the summer of 2020, but moved to The University of Bolton Stadium on transfer deadline day in February 2021. Since signing, he has made 100 appearances for Wanderers, including a substitute appearance in the EFL Trophy triumph over Plymouth Argyle in April.

After losing the likes of Josh McEachran and Paris Maghoma this summer, Dons are short a defensively minded midfield player, and Williams looks to fit that bill.

The side will get their first run-out under Alexander on Tuesday night when they take on Wealdstone at Grosvenor Vale, kicking off at 7.45pm.

