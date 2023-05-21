News you can trust since 1981
Ascot United 1-0 Newport Pagnell Town - Ascot win the FA Vase

Newport Pagnell Town were unable to retain the FA Vase as they were beaten by Ascot United at Wembley on Sunday

By The Newsroom
Published 21st May 2023, 11:10 BST
Updated 21st May 2023, 14:16 BST

Relive the game as it happened at the national stadium.

Ascot United 1-0 Newport Pagnell Town - LIVE

14:16 BST

FULL TIME: Ascot United win the FA Vase

It’s a cruel game sometimes. Newport have had the better of the chances, but it’s Ascot going home the winners here as Kai Walters’ goal wins the FA Vase for the Yellamen.

14:14 BST

90+4 mins: Crafty keeper

He’s not done anything there but spill Ahmed’s cross, but keeper Forster goes down and wins his side a free-kick

14:12 BST

90+1 mins: Sage with an effort

Nice play from Newport, the ball falls to full-back James Sage 25 yards out and he hits it crisply, but keeper Forster gobbles it up.

Watkinson too fires in a volley straight at Forster.

Ascot players starting to ‘go down with cramp’ in these closing stages.

14:10 BST

Stoppage time

Five minutes to be added on

14:10 BST

88 mins: Newport piling forwards

Desperate for an equaliser now, Newport have nearly everyone forwards as they fill the box. But try as they might, they can’t convert a goal-mouth scramble.

A scuffle has broken out after Sage got lucky not to give away a free-kick right on the edge of the box, before a bit more of a heavy one from Smail earns him a booking.

14:00 BST

79 mins: GOAL - Ascot are in front

Oh ith’s a hammer blow for Newport Pagnell as Ascot take the lead.

Kai Walters gets his head to the near-post cross, heading past Conway and into the far side of the net.

13:57 BST

77 mins: Newport make changes

Adam Pryke has been waiting for about 15 minutes down on the sidelines to come on, and finally he does. The Swans veteran replaces Ben Ford, while Joe Evans comes on to replace Lewis Wilson.

13:54 BST

75 mins: Off the bar!

A towering header from Bailey looked goal-bound but it thuds the crossbar for Ascot.

13:53 BST

73 mins: Pace slowed right down

Both sides starting to feel the big pitch now, as the pace has gone right out of the game.

Injury to Jay Welch has slowed things up too, with the Ascot man having to come off for Marcus Mealing.

And Mealing’s first touch is to force Conway into a good save at his near-post

13:44 BST

64 mins: Conway does enough

Another McCormack cross comes into the mixer, Newport keeper Conway does just enough to get tips on it to put it beyond Harry Grant, who clatters the keeper and comes off second best.

Newport look like they are preparing to make some changes down in the dugout.

