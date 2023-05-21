Ascot United 1-0 Newport Pagnell Town - Ascot win the FA Vase
Newport Pagnell Town were unable to retain the FA Vase as they were beaten by Ascot United at Wembley on Sunday
Relive the game as it happened at the national stadium.
Ascot United 1-0 Newport Pagnell Town - LIVE
FULL TIME: Ascot United win the FA Vase
It’s a cruel game sometimes. Newport have had the better of the chances, but it’s Ascot going home the winners here as Kai Walters’ goal wins the FA Vase for the Yellamen.
90+4 mins: Crafty keeper
He’s not done anything there but spill Ahmed’s cross, but keeper Forster goes down and wins his side a free-kick
90+1 mins: Sage with an effort
Nice play from Newport, the ball falls to full-back James Sage 25 yards out and he hits it crisply, but keeper Forster gobbles it up.
Watkinson too fires in a volley straight at Forster.
Ascot players starting to ‘go down with cramp’ in these closing stages.
Stoppage time
Five minutes to be added on
88 mins: Newport piling forwards
Desperate for an equaliser now, Newport have nearly everyone forwards as they fill the box. But try as they might, they can’t convert a goal-mouth scramble.
A scuffle has broken out after Sage got lucky not to give away a free-kick right on the edge of the box, before a bit more of a heavy one from Smail earns him a booking.
79 mins: GOAL - Ascot are in front
Oh ith’s a hammer blow for Newport Pagnell as Ascot take the lead.
Kai Walters gets his head to the near-post cross, heading past Conway and into the far side of the net.
77 mins: Newport make changes
Adam Pryke has been waiting for about 15 minutes down on the sidelines to come on, and finally he does. The Swans veteran replaces Ben Ford, while Joe Evans comes on to replace Lewis Wilson.
75 mins: Off the bar!
A towering header from Bailey looked goal-bound but it thuds the crossbar for Ascot.
73 mins: Pace slowed right down
Both sides starting to feel the big pitch now, as the pace has gone right out of the game.
Injury to Jay Welch has slowed things up too, with the Ascot man having to come off for Marcus Mealing.
And Mealing’s first touch is to force Conway into a good save at his near-post
64 mins: Conway does enough
Another McCormack cross comes into the mixer, Newport keeper Conway does just enough to get tips on it to put it beyond Harry Grant, who clatters the keeper and comes off second best.
Newport look like they are preparing to make some changes down in the dugout.