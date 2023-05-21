News you can trust since 1981
Ascot United 1-0 Newport Pagnell Town - Relive the final as it happened

Newport Pagnell Town were unable to retain the FA Vase as they were beaten by Ascot United at Wembley on Sunday

By The Newsroom
Published 21st May 2023, 11:10 BST
Updated 21st May 2023, 14:16 BST

Relive the game as it happened at the national stadium.

Ascot United 1-0 Newport Pagnell Town - LIVE

Sun, 21 May, 2023, 11:08 BST

A look around the ground

Sun, 21 May, 2023, 11:10 BST

The Swans are back!

Newport Pagnell Town were winners of the Vase this time last seasonNewport Pagnell Town were winners of the Vase this time last season
Newport Pagnell Town were winners of the Vase this time last season

Who’d have believed it, eh? Newport Pagnell Town are back at Wembely Stadium to defend their FA Vase.

They take on Ascot United in today’s final at the national stadium.

Last season, they were 3-0 winners against Littlehampton Town

11:26 BSTUpdated 11:45 BST

Newport Pagnell’s team to face Ascot United

Newport Pagnell Town keeper Martin ConwayNewport Pagnell Town keeper Martin Conway
Newport Pagnell Town keeper Martin Conway

Seven of the team who started at Wembley last season are in the side again this afternoon for Gary Flinn’s side. Newport veteran Adam Pryke and Kieran Barnes - who scored the stunning opener in the final last year - are named on the bench.

Team: Conway, Sage, Smail, Powell, Shepherd, Watkinson, Hall, Ford, WIlson, Ahmed, Short (c)

Subs: Willett, Pryke, Barnes, Bush, Evans, Pike, Tshikuna

11:28 BST

Pre-match odds

If you fancied a flutter on the game this afternoon, BettingSites.co.uk have you covered

For the score at 90 mins, they have Ascot at 8/11, Newport Pangell Town at 14/5 and 11/4 the draw.

11:29 BST

Today’s teams in full

11:31 BST

What. A. Hit!

A reminder of this screamer from last season! Kieran Barnes is on the bench for Newport Pagnell this afternoon

11:39 BSTUpdated 11:40 BST

Turning Wembley green

Nearly 6,000 Newport Pagnell Town fans have made the trip down to Wembley this afternoon to cheer on their side.

11:57 BST

Warm-ups

The Swans out warming up at Wembley StadiumThe Swans out warming up at Wembley Stadium
The Swans out warming up at Wembley Stadium
12:04 BST

"Normally a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”

Newport Pagnell Town manager Gary FlinnNewport Pagnell Town manager Gary Flinn
Newport Pagnell Town manager Gary Flinn

Speaking before the game this afternoon, Newport boss Gary FLinn said: “At this level, playing at Wembley is normally a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so to be able to do it twice I feel completely privileged and blown away.

“It was a bit of whirlwind last year, but this time should be a little bit calmer.

“It will be a completely different game, different opposition (compared to last season). Those who played have had the taste for it, so will absolutely want to do it again. They’ve been speaking to the new players, telling them what an unbelievable experience the whole day is.

“Win, lose or draw, we’ll be heading straiight back to Newport after the game. Last year, we celebrated at Wembley for a good few hours, then the players went out in London. But there’s something uniquely non-leauge about the fact you can mix it ith the fans.”

12:13 BST

Newport fans in their seats

Newport Pagnell Town supportersNewport Pagnell Town supporters
Newport Pagnell Town supporters
