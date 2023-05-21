Ascot United 1-0 Newport Pagnell Town - Relive the final as it happened
Newport Pagnell Town were unable to retain the FA Vase as they were beaten by Ascot United at Wembley on Sunday
Relive the game as it happened at the national stadium.
Ascot United 1-0 Newport Pagnell Town - LIVE
A look around the ground
The Swans are back!
Who’d have believed it, eh? Newport Pagnell Town are back at Wembely Stadium to defend their FA Vase.
They take on Ascot United in today’s final at the national stadium.
Last season, they were 3-0 winners against Littlehampton Town
Newport Pagnell’s team to face Ascot United
Seven of the team who started at Wembley last season are in the side again this afternoon for Gary Flinn’s side. Newport veteran Adam Pryke and Kieran Barnes - who scored the stunning opener in the final last year - are named on the bench.
Team: Conway, Sage, Smail, Powell, Shepherd, Watkinson, Hall, Ford, WIlson, Ahmed, Short (c)
Subs: Willett, Pryke, Barnes, Bush, Evans, Pike, Tshikuna
Pre-match odds
Today’s teams in full
What. A. Hit!
A reminder of this screamer from last season! Kieran Barnes is on the bench for Newport Pagnell this afternoon
Turning Wembley green
Nearly 6,000 Newport Pagnell Town fans have made the trip down to Wembley this afternoon to cheer on their side.
Warm-ups
"Normally a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”
Speaking before the game this afternoon, Newport boss Gary FLinn said: “At this level, playing at Wembley is normally a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so to be able to do it twice I feel completely privileged and blown away.
“It was a bit of whirlwind last year, but this time should be a little bit calmer.
“It will be a completely different game, different opposition (compared to last season). Those who played have had the taste for it, so will absolutely want to do it again. They’ve been speaking to the new players, telling them what an unbelievable experience the whole day is.
“Win, lose or draw, we’ll be heading straiight back to Newport after the game. Last year, we celebrated at Wembley for a good few hours, then the players went out in London. But there’s something uniquely non-leauge about the fact you can mix it ith the fans.”