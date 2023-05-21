Ascot United 1-0 Newport Pagnell Town - Relive the final as it happened

Newport Pagnell Town manager Gary Flinn

Speaking before the game this afternoon, Newport boss Gary FLinn said: “At this level, playing at Wembley is normally a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so to be able to do it twice I feel completely privileged and blown away.

“It was a bit of whirlwind last year, but this time should be a little bit calmer.

“It will be a completely different game, different opposition (compared to last season). Those who played have had the taste for it, so will absolutely want to do it again. They’ve been speaking to the new players, telling them what an unbelievable experience the whole day is.