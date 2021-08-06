Dons have 'the perfect man' for the job in Lewington

Dean Lewington will take charge of Dons for Bolton on Saturday

Heading into their first game of the season, Harry Darling thinks managerless MK Dons have the right man to lead them from the sidelines in Dean Lewington.

The skipper, who has played more than 800 games for the club, will step in on an interim basis until the club hires a new management team to replace Russell Martin et al following their departure to Swansea City last Sunday.

After feeling aggrieved, disappointed and angry with their former boss upon his move to the Championship, Darling said the squad feels even more unified after what they have been through this week, and are willing to go that extra yard for the captain-turned-manager away at Bolton on Saturday.

Harry Darling backs the skipper to come good as manager

"I think it’s the perfect man for this situation to be honest," said the defender. "It is new for him, but he’s been there and done it. He’s been brilliant all week, getting us in, taking meetings, and we all know he’s not done that before so we’ve got behind him.

"We’re sticking together as a group, if anything it’s got us closer. Training has been really good, we’re even more motivated to do well this weekend.

"It’s not an ideal situation for him, so the only thing we can do as players and we are staying together as a group because that’s going to give us the best chance until a manager comes in. We want to start by winning tomorrow.

"I can already tell he loves it, but he’s so focused on being a player. In the future I can see him doing it."

Heading to the University of Bolton Stadium for Saturday's game, Dons take on the newly promoted Wanderers who will be looking to establish themselves in the third tier again after a year in League Two.