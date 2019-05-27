Dons sign Boateng from Exeter City

MK Dons have completed their first signing of the summer, landing midfielder Hiram Boateng from Exeter City.

The 23-year-old rejoins manager Paul Tisdale, who had signed the Englishman at Exeter City in 2017. He made 73 appearances for the Grecians in his two seasons at the club.

In April, Exeter boss Matt Taylor admitted it would be hard to keep hold of the services of Boateng should they fail to get promoted, and Boateng allowed his contract to run out.

However, as a player under 24, Dons will owe Exeter compensation to sign him,

“I’m really excited to be here,” Boateng told iFollow MK Dons. “I think this is a great place for me to come and play my football. It’s going to be a new challenge, playing in League One, but I feel I have what it takes to step up. I feel I’m ready to show what I’m capable at this level.

“It’s going to be good coming into a positive environment. I’m here to help push the Club in the right direction of where we want to go. As long as we get our heads down, play well and stay together, hopefully, we can carry on being successful.”