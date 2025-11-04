Euros and Champions League success earns Williamson spot in FIFPro Team of the Year

The injured skipper was voted into the team by fellow players

England captain Leah Williamson has been named in the FIFPro World Team of the Year as voted for by the players.

The Arsenal defender, from Newport Pagnell, lines up at centre-back after helping the Lionesses to consecutive European Championship titles earlier this year, as well as helping the Gunners to the Champions League in May.

Williamson is joined by five other members of the England side - goalkeeper Hannah Hampton, fellow defenders Lucy Bronze and Millie Bright, with strikers Alessia Russo and Chloe Kelly.

"I think the ones that are voted for by the players mean the most,” said Williamson. “I was part of two very successful teams this year.

“It’s lovely. It’s one that you can trust the most. There are always names that I believe should be on the list and make you feel quite fraudulent about being on it yourself, but being voted for by the players has the most credibility.”

Williamson is still working her way back to fitness after undergoing knee surgery in the summer. The 28-year-old suffered the injury while leading England in the final against Spain and is yet to kick a ball in anger this season.

Arsenal head coach Renee Slegers said she hopes to have the captain back in action before Christmas.

“She's progressing well,” Slegers said. "She’s done her first session on pitch, which was good.

“Exact timeline, we'll have to see day-by-day, week-by-week, but we hope to see her back before Christmas. That will be great. But then everything has to go to plan.”