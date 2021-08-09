Expect more as Parrott settles into Dons fold

Troy Parrott

Troy Parrott's lively debut against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday is a small sign of things to come as he settles into the squad.

Making his first outing for the club after signing on loan less than two weeks ago from Tottenham Hotspur, the teenager was thrust into the starting line-up by interim boss Dean Lewington for the League One opener at the University of Bolton Stadium in an attacking formation which saw him link up with Scott Twine and Mo Eisa.

Seeing his fair share of the ball, Parrott showed glimpses of what he is capable of. Already at Republic of Ireland international, he looked eager to take players on, carve himself some space and made some clever runs too. There were shades of early Scott Fraser in his performance - at times trying to do too much on his own, clearly believing in his own ability.

He could too have had a goal to his name but for some last ditch defending from Bolton, after he had beaten keeper Matt Gilks only to see his effort cleared off the line.

Having impressed on his debut, Lewington said Parrott clearly has ability and will get even better when he is fully integrated into the side.

"We changed the formation around a tad and we hadn't played that in pre-season," he said. "I think sometimes it takes a bit of time.

"It was Troy's first game, so we all need to get to know each other, but his all-round game was excellent. He caused trouble all over the pitch. I was really pleased with him."