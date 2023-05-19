News you can trust since 1981
Ford warns FA Vase final will not be easy for Newport Pagnell Town

Newport Pagnell Town are set to defend their FA Vase on Sunday at Wembley Stadium

By The Newsroom
Published 19th May 2023, 10:01 BST- 1 min read

Newport Pagnell Town skipper Ben Ford admitted retaining the FA Vase will be a tough challenge on Sunday.

The Swans, who ran riot in their Wembley Stadium debut last season with a 3-0 win over Littlehampton Town to lift the trophy, will take on an Ascot United side who romped to their league title with just two defeats.

Gary Flinn’s side were down in the capital on Thursday getting accustomed, once again, to the surroundings of the national stadium - something they attributed to helping them to victory a year ago.

With an open training session being held on Saturday morning at Willen Road, Newport captain Ford said he and his team-mates will give everything to retain the Vase.

He said: “Here we go then, the final is almost upon us. The last few weeks the boys have worked so hard and put in the extra graft!

“Now we have to go and show it on Sunday, cover every blade of grass on that pitch because Ascot are not here to make up numbers. Let’s not get it wrong, they are a top, top side.

“However our management have prepared us the best you possibly could, so let’s give the Green Army something to sing about and bring that cup back home!”

