How MK Dons could line-up against Sheffield Wednesday

Josh McEachran limped out of the game at the Abbey Stadium in the first half which could open the door for a change in the centre of the park, while we predict there may also be a change on the right flank.
1. GK - Jamie Cumming
The obvious choice between the sticks
Photo: Jane Russell
2. RB - Henry Lawrence
Didn't have the best of debuts last week at Cambridge but Manning is unlikely to make changes to his back line
Photo: Jane Russell
3. CB - Warren O'Hora
A key man in Dons' defence, didn't put a foot wrong at Cambridge last week
Photo: Jane Russell
4. CB - Jack Tucker
After a nervous start against Cambridge, the defender grew in stature
Photo: Jane Russell