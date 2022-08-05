MK Dons after their 1-0 defeat to Cambridge United last Saturday

How MK Dons could line-up against Sheffield Wednesday

Despite their opening day defeat to Cambridge United, Liam Manning is unlikely to make wholesale changes to his side to face Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

By Toby Lock
Friday, 5th August 2022, 9:59 am

Josh McEachran limped out of the game at the Abbey Stadium in the first half which could open the door for a change in the centre of the park, while we predict there may also be a change on the right flank.

Here’s how we think MK Dons will line-up for the first match back at Stadium MK.

1. GK - Jamie Cumming

The obvious choice between the sticks

2. RB - Henry Lawrence

Didn't have the best of debuts last week at Cambridge but Manning is unlikely to make changes to his back line

3. CB - Warren O'Hora

A key man in Dons' defence, didn't put a foot wrong at Cambridge last week

4. CB - Jack Tucker

After a nervous start against Cambridge, the defender grew in stature

